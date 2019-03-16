San Pedro Garza García, Zapopan most costly places to buy an apartment

Apartment shoppers considering Mexico’s richest municipality or a suburb of Guadalajara can expect to pay top dollar.

According to a study by the real estate website Propiedades.com, prices in San Pedro Garza García in the metropolitan area of Monterrey, Nuevo León, average 61,685 pesos per square meter (US $3,200), the highest in the country.

In second place was Zapopan, Jalisco, where prices average 56,977 pesos per square meter.

In third place was the Mexico City borough of Benito Juárez, where apartments cost on average 46,554 pesos per square meter. The Quintana Roo municipalities of Felipe Carrillo Puerto, Cancún, Playa del Carmen and Othón P. Blanco were all high on the list.

In terms of houses, the Miguel Hidalgo borough in Mexico City was the priciest at an average of 48,149 pesos per square meter and Isla Mujeres in Quintana Roo was next up at 48,029 pesos.

Prices in the capital’s Benito Juárez borough were third highest at 46,554 pesos per square meter.

Several other Mexico City boroughs were close behind: homes in Álvaro Obregón, Cuauhtémoc, Magdalena Contreras, Cuajimalpa and Tlalpan were well above the national average.

Source: El Financiero (sp)