Mother strips off clothes in protest against inaction on son’s murder

A naked woman entered the state Attorney General’s Office in the city of San Luis Potosí Friday attempting to pressure authorities to get results in the investigation of her 19-year-old son’s murder, which has gone unresolved for a year and a half although officials have a man in custody in the case.

Silvia Castillo’s son Alan was killed on March 23, 2019, after attending a party from which he never returned.

According to Castillo, who did her own investigation into his disappearance, Alan’s body was found beaten and burned.

Castillo had previously told the newspaper El Universal that a visit to the National Human Rights Commission in Mexico City had had unsatisfactory results.

“What we’ve gotten up to now is them revictimizing us by telling us to go back to San Luis Potosí,” she said.

On Friday, after standing outside the building for some time wrapped in a blanket, Castillo stripped and entered the building, confronting Attorney General Federico Garza Herrera.

An hour later, Garza asked for 30 days in order to deliver results in her son’s case.

Castillo believes that officials have failed to find those responsible for her son’s murder. She told El Universal in September that three youths who accompanied her son to the party were also possibly responsible since, she said, the man in custody did not know her son or have any connection with him.

Source: El Universal (sp)