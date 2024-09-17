Tuesday, September 17, 2024
HomeMexico City Plus
Mexico City PlusNews

Mudslide in Naucalpan, México state kills 6 people

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
Another day of heavy rains in the Mexico City metropolitan area resulted in a second fatal mudslide in the capital’s outskirts.
Another day of heavy rains in the Mexico City metropolitan area resulted in a second fatal mudslide in the capital’s outskirts. (Cuartoscuro)

Heavy rains in the Mexico City metropolitan area caused a fatal mudslide in the capital’s outskirts on Monday night, just days after a similar disaster that killed nine people in another México state municipality.

At least six people have been confirmed dead and three others were injured after a hillside collapsed in Naucalpan in México state on Monday night.

A hilltop that straddles the La Raquelita and Emiliano Zapata neighborhoods in western Naucalpan gave way on Monday night, killing six.
A hilltop that straddles the La Raquelita and Emiliano Zapata neighborhoods in western Naucalpan gave way on Monday night, killing six. (Cuartoscuro)

On Friday, a mudslide about 15 kilometers to the west of Naucalpan resulted in the deaths of at least nine people, after search teams on Monday found the bodies of five victims who had been reported missing.

Monday’s disaster occurred when a hilltop that straddles the La Raquelita and Emiliano Zapata neighborhoods in western Naucalpan gave way. The resulting mudslide destroyed one building and damaged a school.

Neighbors immediately came to the rescue, arriving with picks and shovels and pulling two women to safety, but the bodies of four men and two other victims were recovered shortly after. It is not clear if the victims were inside their homes or out on the street when the mudslide occurred.

A third person was rescued and all three survivors are now being treated at the General Hospital of Naucalpan. 

The rescue operation in Jilotzingo — the site of Friday’s tragedy — continued on Tuesday. (Protección Civil Edomex)

Governor Delfina Gómez ordered emergency personnel and heavy machinery to the area of the search and rescue operation which continued throughout the night even as heavy rains continued to fall.

The online news site Infobae reported that rescuers were forced to enter the crushed building from an adjacent property as they looked for more victims in the debris. 

The rescue operation in Jilotzingo — the site of Friday’s tragedy — continued on Tuesday. Officials had completed the search operation at the location of the largest mudslide, which took down 16 buildings and a mini-mall, while authorities explored the other areas where smaller mudslides had simultaneously occurred. 

Clean-up crews were working to remove debris, clear streets and salvage properties. Geologists who examined the area on Monday reported that at least 60 buildings were at risk of another landslide. The authorities ordered those 60 buildings evacuated, prompting officials to establish shelters for displaced families.

The state government set up four command posts to provide medical attention to victims. The state Health Ministry sent doctors and psychologists to attend to the needs of the residents.

The National Meteorological Service (SMN) forecasts more rain in the Naucalpan area this afternoon and another storm tonight.

With reports from Infobae, La Jornada, El Universal and CNN en Español

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
Chocoflan cake made using a chocoflan recipe

Make your own miracle cake with this chocoflan recipe

Deborah McCoy - 0
When the layers of a chocoflan bake, they reverse, with the cake ending up on the bottom and the flan rising to the top in a process that's nothing short of miraculous.
Sinaloa commanders with the governor at a press conference

Sinaloa army commander says ending violence ‘doesn’t depend on us’

MND Staff - 0
At least 39 people have been killed since Sept. 9 in the Culiacán area, and over 3,000 members of the military and National Guard are deployed in the state.
People in uniforms push on a bus that crashed on a mountainous road near Machu Picchu, Peru, while injured passengers sit and lie on the ground nearby.

Mexican tourists injured in Peru bus crash

MND Staff - 0
The injured were transported to a clinic in Aguas Calientes, the closest town to Machu Picchu.

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC