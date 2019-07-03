Murdered Guaymas police officer the ninth victim since October

Another municipal police officer has been murdered in Guaymas, Sonora, the ninth since October.

The latest incident took place Tuesday morning outside an Oxxo convenience store located in the northern part of the city.

Gunmen opened fire on officer Marlón González Jarquín, 20, as he was leaving the store, shooting him more than 10 times.

Dozens of people witnessed the attack from the Mar Caribe sports center, located a few paces away from the store.

One of the first responders to the scene was a two-decade veteran police officer who later told reporters “they’re going to kill us all.”

“They are abandoning us, nobody’s defending us, everybody is leaving the force out of fear,” he said.

The newspaper Expreso reported today that nine officers have resigned since an ambush on Saturday.

On Monday, the tally of the ambush on police officers rose to two with the death of a second officer, who had been admitted to a Hermosillo hospital.

No arrests have been made in any of the attacks against police that have left nine officers dead.

Source: El Imparcial (sp), Expreso (sp)