Museum opens at Querétaro’s El Cerrito archaeological site

Federal and state authorities dedicated a new museum yesterday at the El Cerrito archaeological site in Corregidora, Querétaro.

The state invested 18.7 million pesos (US $970,000) in erecting the facility that is being managed by the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH), which also contributed with its field investigations.

The municipality also contributed with infrastructure and public works projects around the new museum, including access, the paving of roads leading to the facility and laying underground power lines.

The El Cerrito museum is now part of a network of 160 exhibition sites managed by INAH, and will showcase 125 archaeological artifacts recovered over the last 25 years in the area, testament to the influence of the Toltec, Chichimeca and Otomí cultures in the region.

Governor Francisco Domínguez Servién said it was the government’s responsibility to “increase, promote and watch over this treasure; a mirror in which present and future generations will be able to see themselves and recognize each other.”

Federal Tourism Secretary Miguel Torruco Marqués remarked that Querétaro represented 2% of the nation’s hotel occupancy during 2018.

The state, he continued, has more than 500 hotels — 68% of which are between three and five stars — and an average occupancy rate of 56%. The hotel and service industries together represent just over one-quarter of the state’s gross domestic product.

“All levels of government will work closely to attain the goal of repositioning [the state] in world rankings, attracting foreign currency and achieving more spending per tourist. The best is yet to come,” Torruco said.

