As if it were a candle on a birthday cake boy, 6, blows out eternal flame

An eternal flame of liberty at a museum in Guanajuato is no longer burning: a six-year-old boy blew it out last week.

The youngster and his family were among visitors at the Alhóndiga de Granaditas museum, site of the first battle in the war of independence, for a celebration of its 60th anniversary.

Upon seeing the flame burning inside its cauldron, the boy kneeled in front of it and began blowing as if it were a candle on a birthday cake as his younger brother looked on.

His parents were standing nearby but made no effort to intervene. After the youngster finally succeeded in blowing out the flame, a guard approached and asked them to leave the area.

The flame will remain extinguished until July 28 when a monthly ceremony is held in which it is relit, a traditional renewal of the flame on the 28th day of every month.

The first independence war battle took place on September 28, 1810.

Source: El Universal (sp)