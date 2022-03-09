Mexican crude reaches highest price since 2008

News
Sanctions on Russia have caused a price surge of 35.1% since the invasion of Ukraine began

Published on Wednesday, March 9, 2022

The price of Mexican crude oil for export reached its highest level in 13 years on Tuesday.

The cost of a barrel rose US $3.96 to hit $119.62. In July 2008, it was just over $13 higher, at $132.71.

Tuesday’s hike means Mexican crude has jumped 35.1%, equivalent to US $31.09, in the 12 days since Russia commenced military operations in Ukraine on February 24.

Global benchmark prices are even higher than those of Mexican crude: West Texas Intermediate rose to $123.70 on Tuesday while Brent hit $127.98.

The May price for a barrel of crude oil in the futures market — where a price is agreed to in advance — reached $200 for Brent.

Economic sanctions on Russia, more than the conflict itself, have caused prices to surge: the United States announced the banning of Russian oil and gas imports on Tuesday, limiting the supply available to the world’s biggest economy. The U.S. gets 7% of its oil from Russia.

Meanwhile, the U.K. said it would stop imports of Russian oil and the European Union presented a plan to phase out Russian gas.

Russian authorities said that global prices could rise to $300 due to the sanctions. The country produces more than 10% of global crude.

A global strategist for investment site eToro, Ben Laidler, said that rising oil prices signaled a pessimistic short-term global economic outlook, producing inflation and slowing growth.

Inflation in Mexico hit a 20-year high in November, at 7.37% and has remained above 7%. The economy grew over 5% in 2021 but experts surveyed by the Bank of México forecast 2.2% growth in 2022. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicted 2.8% growth for this year.

However, rising oil prices could be a blessing for Mexico, which is the 14th-biggest producer in the world.

With reports from Reforma

