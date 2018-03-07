MX dominates list of top-10 violent cities

Los Cabos was No. 1 on the list of the 50 most violent cities in the world in 2017

Five cities in Mexico were among the world’s 10 most violent in 2017, according to a study by a Mexican non-governmental organization.

The Citizens’ Council for Public Security and Criminal Justice ranked Los Cabos, Acapulco, Tijuana, La Paz and Ciudad Victoria in the top 10 of its annual ranking of the world’s 50 most violent cities.

The organization explained that five Mexican cities appeared in the 2015 ranking but by 2017 there were 12, the same figure as in 2011.

Los Cabos, Baja California Sur, topped the list of 50 cities with 111.33 homicides per 100,000 population, surpassing second-place Caracas, Venezuela, whose rate was 111.19.

Other Mexican cities that made the list were Culiacán, Sinaloa, in 12th place; Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, 20th; Ciudad Obregón, Sonora, 31st; Tepic, Nayarit, 36th; Reynosa, Tamaulipas, 38th; and Mazatlán, Sinaloa, 43rd.

The council said the violence can be attributed to two main factors, impunity and gang warfare.

The report said there has been no effort “to systematically eradicate the private militias of criminal groups, allowing impunity to reach the worst levels ever recorded.”

The council compiled its ranking by reviewing criminal incidence statistics from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), mortality rates published by the World Health Organization, statistics published by national and local governments and media reports.

El Financiero

