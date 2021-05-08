Narco-tunnel found in Tijuana in front of National Guard base

A narco-tunnel at least 200 meters long has been found in Tijuana at a house directly across from a National Guard base.

The tunnel had no connection on the United States side but it is located near another tunnel discovered years ago. Authorities suspect the goal was to connect to the older one. The new tunnel had systems for ventilation and lighting as well a cart and rails.

The tunnel was discovered after a package of marijuana was found on the street outside the house. A search of the houses revealed electrical cables ready to be installed in the tunnel.

In the last three years, border authorities have found at least 200 narco-tunnels, including one discovered in August of 2019 that connected Tijuana to San Diego. According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), there are at least 13,300 narco-tunnels in Mexico, most of them built in territory where the Sinaloa Cartel is active.

The DEA said that jailed drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzmán was the mastermind behind the construction of the tunnels, which run up to 450 meters in length. The tunnels have been used to transport drugs, cash and sometimes migrants.

