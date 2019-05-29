4,000 National Guard members will be sent to Michoacán

A large contingent of the National Guard will be deployed to Michoacán in response to growing insecurity.

“Starting in July, 4,050 members will be gradually deployed to the different regions of Michoacán, supporting the governor’s initiative and guaranteeing reasonable standards of security and stability as soon as possible,” Security Secretary Alfonso Durazo said.

But he warned that the presence of the Guard will not be enough to reach that goal if state and municipal police are not properly trained and their numbers increased.

“Collaboration is fundamental,” continued Durazo, “and even if the political background of the municipal, state and federal governments is different, no [argument] can be made as an obstacle to respond to the people’s demand for security.”

On Twitter, Governor Silvano Aureoles Conejo thanked Durazo for the “response to the enormous challenge of security.”

“. . . no one should doubt that our state will be a land of peace and security in all of its regions. We are committed to that goal, whatever the cost . . . ”

