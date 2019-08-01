National Guard on patrol join the party, have a few too many

Everyone had a good time at the annual patron saint festival in Xico, Veracruz, even National Guardsmen who were on hand to provide security.

One member of the National Guard was caught on video stumbling around drunk and authorities revealed later that at least two more guardsmen had abandoned their posts to participate in the festivities.

In the video, the guardsman is seen being propped up by a colleague and a civilian as he struggles hard not to fall. The two talk with the inebriated soldier for a minute before ushering him away from the small crowd of onlookers.

In a statement yesterday afternoon, police said that members of the Guard and regional security forces were deployed in Xico on July 22 to deter crime and keep the peace during the town’s patron saint celebrations.

But the absence of three guardsmen was noted during a roll call. A search was ordered and the three were later found in an apparent state of intoxication.

