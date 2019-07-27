News
National Guard to protect Manzanillo mayor after attack by gunmen
The mayor of Manzanillo, Colima, survived an attempt on her life on Friday but two of her bodyguards were left wounded.
Griselda Martínez was riding in a vehicle in an outlying neighborhood of the city when armed men intercepted them and opened fire.
According to local media sources, some of the bullets intended for the mayor struck a city bus that was traveling along the same route.
Colima Governor José Ignacio Peralta said the mayor survived the attack unharmed and had been transferred to the city’s naval base for her protection.
In response, the National Guard and Federal Police committed personnel to reinforce her personal security detail.
No arrests have been made but the governor said he had ordered the Attorney General’s Office to conduct a full investigation into the incident.
