Monday, November 18, 2024
HomeNews
NewsNorth-Central Pacific Coast

Navy destroys ‘Chapitos’ marijuana fields in Sinaloa after capturing faction leader

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
Members of the Mexican Marine seize a marijuana plantation.
The illegal plantings allegedly belonged to “Los Chapitos,” a faction of the notorious Sinaloa Cartel linked to the sons of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán. (Foto especial)

The Mexican Navy located and destroyed 6 metric tons of marijuana on Saturday in collaboration with the Federal Attorney General’s Office (FGR) in the northwestern state of Sinaloa.

While carrying out helicopter patrols over rural areas of north-central Sinaloa, the Naval Ministry (Semar) personnel spotted a sizable field of suspicious plants and alerted troops on the ground.

The Marines moved in and found 22,113 plants in a large tract of land outside the community of Zalate de los Ibarra, near the state’s capital, Culiacán. Semar reported that the plants were cut down and incinerated on Sunday, in cooperation with FGR officials.

The newspaper El Universal reported that the herbage was found in an area controlled by Los Chapitos, a faction of the notorious Sinaloa Cartel linked to the sons of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, currently serving a life sentence in a U.S. federal prison.

In a related development, Security Minister Omar García Harfuch on Friday announced the capture of Omar “N,” a leader of the Los Chapitos faction. Though the suspect’s name was censored for privacy, it was clear that the man in question was alleged Chapitos leader Omar Félix Loaiza, also known as “El Pelón.”

García Harfuch said the suspect was arrested in Culiacán during a joint operation by the Defense Ministry, Semar, the National Guard and the FGR.

Félix Loaiza is allegedly the cartel’s top man in the border town of Sonoyta, Sonora, and, according to the newspaper El País, was said to be leading Los Chapitos in their war against Los Mayos — another Sinaloa Cartel faction — that began in early September.

“El Pelón” is wanted on charges of homicide, arms trafficking and human trafficking by the U.S. government, which also accuses him of smuggling fentanyl into the southern state of Arizona.

He is also accused of arming drones with explosives, according to the newspaper Milenio, a tactic that has heightened the violence in the Sinaloa Cartel’s internal conflict.

Early Monday morning, the rival gangs engaged in a shootout in Imala — 25 kilometers east of Culiacán — that left parts of the Culiacán municipality without electricity.

With reports from El Universal, El País, Milenio and Diario de Yucatán

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
President Claudia Sheinbaum stands with a Mexican flag

​​Sheinbaum included in TIME’s list of top 100 climate titans

MND Staff - 0
The president hopes to kickstart Mexico's renewable energy transformation, but Pemex debt could throw a wrench in her plan.
Finance Minister Ramírez de la O presenting the 2025 federal budget proposal

Who are the winners and losers of the 2025 federal budget?

MND Staff - 0
Mexico's total planned expenditure for 2025 is 2.6% higher than federal government spending in 2024, but represents a 3.6% reduction in real terms.
Tropical depression Sara

‘Sara’ downgraded to tropical depression; heavy rain to continue in 4 states

MND Staff - 0
All ports in Quintana Roo remain closed to small navigation, water tourism activities and sport fishing following the passage of Tropical Storm Sara.

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC