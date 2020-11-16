Navy rescues, adopts dog stranded in Tabasco floods

A Mexican navy video documenting the rescue Saturday of a stranded golden Labrador retriever has captured worldwide attention.

The navy has since announced that it has adopted the dog that was launched to fame on the weekend after the video, posted on Twitter, showed a marine on flooded streets in Villahermosa, Tabasco, encountering the beleaguered dog outside a house on a flooded street.

The 30-second video shows an unhappy-looking dog standing on its hind legs in water outside the window of the house. The marine approached in a rowboat, gave the animal an encouraging pet and helped it aboard.

No one has come forward to claim the dog, navy officials said.

The video has gone viral, gaining over 5 million views, and has been featured in news stories around the world.

#PorSiTeLoPerdiste Personal Naval rescató a un perrito atrapado en medio de las inundaciones en Tabasco, el cual, gracias a los cuidados recibidos, se encuentra a salvo en compañía de sus rescatistas. 🐶⚓️#SoyNaval y doy #TodoPorLaVida pic.twitter.com/5Ha0nwi5xR — SEMAR México (@SEMAR_mx) November 14, 2020

The southern region of Mexico, including the states of Tabasco, Chiapas, and Veracruz, were slammed earlier by heavy rains due to the combined effects of two cold fronts and Hurricane Eta. The flooding has been the worst seen in Tabasco for 50 years, affecting more than 300,000 people.

The navy’s new dog has not been named but has been made an official member of the force.

Sources: Milenio (sp), Excélsior (sp)