The navy has requested more than 1 billion pesos (US $49 million) to build 30 high speed immediate response vessels to combat threats in Mexican waters.

The new fleet would tackle illegal fishing, narco trafficking, arms and explosives trafficking, piracy and terrorism and would help protect state economic assets.

The navy has 72 boats for domestic vigilance missions, some of which have ended their service period according to international regulations. Their Polaris I interceptors have been in service since 1999.

Modernizing the fleet from interceptors to immediate response vessels is of “vital importance,” the navy said.

“We require 30 new immediate response vessels, as these have the necessary qualities: high speed and perfect maneuverability in shallow waters, which are ideal for undertaking chase and intercept operations,” it added.

“This type of boat will allow us to increase the capacity to respond to potential threats in strategic zones to intercept, identify, and in certain cases, destroy whatever target impinges on the interests of the navy,” said a cost efficiency study.

The vessels will also provide early alerts to ocean patrols that safeguard 55 strategic facilities belonging to Pemex and the Federal Electricity Commission.

Other benefits include naval training for national and international defense, protection and logistic support for merchant and naval vessels and job creation during construction.

The navy envisages a financing cycle requiring 337 million pesos each year until 2023.

