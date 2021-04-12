Navy seizes 1,500 kilos of cocaine, arrests 7 aboard fishboat off Nayarit

The navy seized more than 1 1/2 tonnes of cocaine and arrested seven people who were transporting the drugs on a boat south of the Islas Marías in Nayarit on April 6.

Marines were on coast guard duty about 60 nautical miles (approximately 111 kilometers) south of the Nayarit archipelago when they made the discovery.

While inspecting a fishboat navy personnel observed a number of anomalies in the boat’s machinery and the crew’s identification. They decided to take the boat to Balleto on Isla María Madre for a closer look.

Once at the port, with the assistance of sniffer dogs the drugs were found in 80 packets wrapped in tape, weighing 1,583 kilograms.

The seizure takes the total of drugs found since the beginning of March to 8,400 kilograms, which includes shipments of cocaine and marijuana.

On March 27 in Ensenada, Baja California, the army seized 119 kilograms of methamphetamine and 10 bags of another granulated substance, hidden in the back of an abandoned plane.

On March 23, 420 packets of cocaine were found in Janos, Chihuahua, weighing 418 kilograms, inside 21 of the 973 boxes of frozen vegetable fat being transported by truck.

On March 20, authorities seized two tonnes and 443 kilograms of marijuana at a security checkpoint on the Durango-Mazatlán highway. Local reports stated that the drugs were being transported between sacks of onions.

On March 10, soldiers detained seven presumed drug traffickers in Tonalá, Chiapas, who were in possession of seven sacks containing 2,850 kilograms of cocaine hydrochloride and five firearms.

On February 28, military police officers seized over 2,000 kilograms of the same drug on the Durango-Villa Unión highway, hidden between construction blocks. The discovery was only found after the truck was stopped for having tinted windows.

