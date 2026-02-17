Tuesday, February 17, 2026
Navy warns of record sargassum season ahead of Easter holiday

People bathing in the ocean with sargassum nearby
Last year, some 73,224 tonnes of sargassum were collected from Mexico's beaches. (Elizabeth Ruiz/Cuartoscuro)

The Mexican Caribbean could be in for its worst sargassum season yet, with the Navy warning that arrivals along the Quintana Roo coast may run more than 75% above historical averages during March and April.

The source of the concern is a mass of roughly 280,000 tonnes of the brown macroalgae currently drifting westward through the Central Western Atlantic. If currents and wind conditions hold, a significant portion of that could end up washing ashore on beaches from Cancún to Tulum.

According to a statement, Semar has assembled what it calls a record-scale containment operation: 16 surface vessels, an oceangoing ship, 11 coastal boats, four amphibious collection crafts and 9,500 meters of offshore barriers already in the water, with plans to add another 6,000 meters in partnership with the Quintana Roo government.

Easter week is one of the most critical periods for tourism to the Mexican Caribbean, and this summer will bring unprecedented scrutiny to the region’s beaches as the FIFA World Cup draws international visitors and media.

Sargassum typically arrives on Mexico’s easternmost beaches between April and November. According to a crowd-sourced sargassum map, beachgoers located between Puerto Aventuras and Tulum have already reported the presence of the seaweed on the coastline.

Playa del Carmen installs 5-km sargassum barrier

Playa del Carmen is installing the longest anti-sargassum barrier in its history ahead of the spring arrival season — a five-kilometer stretch running offshore from Playa Fundadores, in the city center, north to Playa Esmeralda.

That doubles the reach of the previous 2.5-kilometer barrier that had protected the same section of coastline. The project is a joint effort between the municipality and Semar.

Irving Lili Madrigal, director of the Federal Maritime Land Zone, said the expanded barrier will cover essentially all of the city’s public beach access points — around 21 in total.

Hotels along the coast maintain their own separate barriers, and officials say they’re working to better coordinate those private systems with the municipal deployment.

With reports from Reportur and Sipse

