Nearly 1 million stolen face masks located in México state warehouse

The México state Attorney General’s Office (FGJEM) has recovered almost a million stolen face masks along with the semitrailer that had been transporting them.

The 638 boxes containing 957,000 N95 masks were found in a warehouse in an industrial park in Tultitlán, north of Mexico City. The stolen goods were valued at 60 million pesos (US $2.7 million).

The tractor-trailer was hijacked on Wednesday, for which the FGJEM opened an investigation and obtained a search warrant for the Tultipark II industrial park. The personal protective equipment (PPE) had been packaged with GPS locators, facilitating its quick recovery.

Search warrant in hand, the FGJEM coordinated with the National Guard and state and municipal police to carry out the search operation.

The Tultipark II industrial complex is jointly owned and operated by real estate developers Parks and E-Group. Mexico News Daily contacted the developers to ask how stolen PPE ended up in one of their warehouses, but both declined to comment.

Source: El Universal (sp)