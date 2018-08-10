Nearly two tonnes of powder believed to be cocaine seized in Guerrero

News

Marines guard packages of white powder seized yesterday from a boat in Guerrero.

The cargo was found aboard a boat that was intercepted and forced in to shore

Federal forces arrested an Ecuadorian citizen and seized nearly two tonnes of what appeared to be cocaine in southern Guerrero yesterday.

An armed forces aircraft first spotted a small vessel with a suspicious cargo about 160 kilometers southeast of Acapulco.

The Eduardoño-made boat with two big outboard motors was forced to the shore by four navy vessels and three aircraft. At least nine people jumped off and fled when the boat hit the beach at Punta Maldonado in the municipality of Cuajinicuilapa but only one was arrested.

On board were 75 packages of white powder weighing 1,860 kilograms.

Authorities are searching for the other occupants of the vessel.

Source: Quadratín (sp)