Negative perceptions of Mexico due to violence are on the wane: AMLO

President López Obrador accepts that negative perceptions of Mexico due to violence persist, but insists that they are on the decline.

At a congress of state supreme courts on Thursday, the president recognized that for much of the world, Mexico has been associated with lurid stories of criminal violence.

“We used to have a very bad image related to violence and corruption, the rest of the world knew more about our country because of the violence, because of the organized crime bosses,” he said. “There were all those legends . . . about the lives of the crime bosses . . .”

However, he noted, Mexico’s international image has been “gaining ground.”

“Now, although there is still that perception in the world, it’s gone down,” he said. “We haven’t advanced enough, because this is not about a propaganda campaign, a publicity campaign to change perceptions. We need to change the reality.”

The president promised that reducing real violence in Mexico will improve its international image.

“We haven’t been able to advance as much as we would like to in reducing crime rates,” he said. “. . . But we’re working together, and we are confident that we are going to produce good results and bring tranquility to the country, and Mexico’s image in the world will change completely.”

In the meantime, the upward trend in homicide statistics suggests that 2109 might end up being Mexico’s most violent year in history.

Source: e-consulta (sp)