Neither catcalls nor pet sales allowed in Naucalpan, México state

The town council of Naucalpan, México state, has approved sanctions of fines and jail time for offenses such as catcalling women and selling pets in public.

Beginning February 5, those who direct catcalls, whistles or sexual comments to women or girls in public could receive a fine of up to 4,344 pesos (US $232) or 36 hours in jail.

The law aims to protect women from discrimination, degradation or exclusion in public spaces.

The same penalties will be imposed on those caught selling pets in public. The severity of the sanction will depend on such factors as the number of animals being traded, the treatment they receive and the conditions in which they’re found.

The sanctions will be independent from those found in federal and state penal codes and the México state Biodiversity Code.

The new municipal edict also prohibits the lighting of fireworks within the city limits and sets sanctions for the undue obstruction of ramps, building access points and parking spaces meant for people with disabilities.

