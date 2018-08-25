MORE NEWS
-
Conflict continues between 2 Oaxaca municipalities over access to water
Land disputes in Oaxaca are common but a current conflict between residents of two municipalities is over access to drinking water.
-
Tijuana council passes prohibition on plastic bags
Convenience stores and supermarkets in Tijuana have 180 days to phase out plastic bags following approval of their prohibition by the municipality.
-
Goodbye Frida and Diego? New 500-peso bill coming Monday
A new 500-peso bill will enter circulation Monday but whether images of Mexican artists Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera will remain on the note is unknown.
-
Palenque mask believed to represent 7th-century Mayan ruler
Routine conservation work in the Mayan city of Palenque, Chiapas, led to the discovery this week of a mask believed to depict the Mayan ruler Pakal.
-
Regional Gulf Cartel leader captured in Nuevo León
A suspected regional leader of the Gulf Cartel was arrested yesterday in a joint operation carried out by state and federal agents in Monterrey, Nuevo León.
-
10 dead after 4 attacks against police, military in Guerrero
An army captain and six civilians were killed in one of four attacks against police and military forces in Guerrero that left a total of 10 fatalities.
OPINION
MEXICO LIFE
MORE RECENT STORIES
-
Unions, officials that receive public funds will have to reveal their assets
-
Ex-Federal Police officer, ex-mayor sent to jail for organized crime
-
López Obrador thanks Trump for refraining from ‘offensive comments’
-
Police are not functioning properly at state or municipal level: López Obrador
-
NAFTA talks continue with sticking points, old and new
-
Slow internet? Here’s how cities rank for 4G speeds
-
Downtime for the president-elect means a bit of baseball
-
30,000 turtle eggs seized but conservationist says thefts are down
-
Durango-Mazatlán highway repair costs are typical ‘budget blowouts’
-
Court upholds Mexico City’s position on medical marijuana
-
Intervention by ombudsman, state secure mayor’s release
-
Mexico’s university graduate numbers are well below OECD average
-
San Miguel a model for Americas with cultural capital designation
-
New government: private sector must be engine of economic development
-
Students create coffee-ginseng gum that relieves stress, improves energy
-
Sinkholes drain most of Quintana Roo lagoon