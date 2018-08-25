News
Rivera and Kahlo on the 500-peso banknote. Rivera and Kahlo on the 500-peso banknote.

Goodbye Frida and Diego? New 500-peso bill coming Monday

Bank of México has revealed nothing regarding the design of the new banknote

Saturday, August 25, 2018
A new 500-peso bill will enter circulation Monday but whether images of Mexican artists Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera will remain on the note is unknown.
Dear reader:
We use a metered paywall system and you have reached the limit of free stories. If you are not a subscriber, please consider subscribing for as little as US $2.50 per month. If you already have a subscription you may Log in here. To read why we have converted to a subscription-based system, please click here. Thank you for reading Mexico News Daily.
RELATED COVERAGE
Reader forum

MORE NEWS

OPINION

MEXICO LIFE

MORE RECENT STORIES