New addictions strategy will instil values in young people

A new federal addictions plan will focus on “instilling values” in young people and protecting the “wellbeing of the soul.”

President López Obrador announced today the launch of “Together for Peace” (“Juntos por la Paz”) that will offer opportunities to young people to not only keep them away from drug abuse but to pacify the country.

“I am sure that we will have the support of all the people, I have a lot of faith in the young people of Mexico,” he said. “We will never abandon you again, we will embrace you and protect you so that you don’t feel alone, so you don’t feel empty, so you don’t get drawn into crime and bet on cheap luxuries. We can only be happy if we are good.”

Presidential spokesman Jesús Ramírez Cuevas said that the campaign will focus on four areas: health, education, wellbeing and culture, and will be supported by various federal agencies.

“We are going to inform young people about cultural and athletic opportunities, educational opportunities in different regions, through workshops, social circuses, concerts, theater workshops, even chess workshops, to take back our public spaces,” he said.

The Mexican Youth Institute will train 5,000 young people to participate in “peace brigades” to work on addiction prevention projects, while the Health Secretariat will train 8,000 of its employees to work in addictions treatment and will open 10 rehabilitation centers across the country.

For its part, the National Sports Commission will promote athletic activities in 500 public spaces while the Culture Secretariat will hold events as part of community culture programs in all 32 states.

The Public Education Secretariat will help make information about addictions more readily accessible to teachers, parents and young people.

Ramírez also said that the strategy will include the development of a mobile application offering information and support for people whose loved ones may be struggling with addiction.

Source: Milenio (sp), El Financiero (sp)