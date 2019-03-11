After three years of construction, the Alfredo Harp Helú baseball stadium, the new home of the Diablos Rojos del México, will be inaugurated on March 23, just ahead of the start of the new season on April 5.

Team manager Othón Díaz announced that President López Obrador will throw the first pitch in the new stadium, located in Mexico City’s Magdalena Mixhuca Sports City.

The facility has broken records as Mexico’s most expensive baseball stadium with a price tag of 3.4 billion pesos (US $175 million).

The new home of the Diablos Rojos has a capacity of 20,000 people and is furnished with two gigantic screens to display games in detail, luxury box seating behind home plate and the latest generation of synthetic grass.

The home team’s new season in what will be their fourth new stadium in 100 years will kick off on April 5 with a game against Los Tigres de Quintana Roo.

The Diablos Rojos, or Red Devils, are a triple-A minor league team whose home stadium is currently the 5,200-seat Estadio Fray Nano.

It is the latest of several recently constructed baseball stadiums. Others are the Panamerican Stadium in Guadalajara, which opened in 2011; Sonora Stadium in Hermosillo, which opened in 2013; Tomateros Stadium in Culiacán, Sinaloa, 2015; and the home of the Yaquis in Ciudad Obregón in 2016.

Source: Nación Deportes (sp), Milenio (sp)