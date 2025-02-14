Friday, February 14, 2025
Massive new Isla Mujeres resort expected to create 3,000 jobs

An aerial view of the hotel Excellence Coral Playa Mujeres
The 470-room hotel is located on Isla Mujeres, off the coast of Cancún. (Excellence Coral Playa Mujeres/Facebook)

A large resort from hotelier Excellence Collection Group has opened in Playa Mujeres, Quintana Roo, where it is expected to create 3,000 jobs.

“Today is the time to humanize tourism, to recognize that its true strength lies in its people,” Governor of Quintana Roo Mara Lezama Espinosa said at the inauguration of the adults-only hotel Excellence Coral Playa Mujeres.

Attendees at the ceremony included Quintana Roo tourism officials, as well as Excellence Collection Group CEO Antonio Montaner and investors Bernat Pascal, Pedro Montaner and Martín Santandreu, among others.

With an investment of US $220 million, the all-inclusive resort features 470 rooms, seven pools and a spa. Located on Isla Mujeres off the coast of Cancún, it is Excellence Collection’s sixth property in the Mexican Caribbean.

The group also operates five-star hotels in the Dominican Republic and Jamaica under three brands that encompass the concept of all-inclusive luxury: Excellence Resorts are adults-only hotels located in Cancún, Riviera Maya, Punta Cana and Montego Bay; the Beloved Hotels brand which offers adults-only resorts in Cancún; and Finest Resorts, which cater to guests of all ages in Cancún and Punta Cana.

“We couldn’t be more excited to expand our adults-only all-inclusive offering with the proud debut of Excellence Coral Playa Mujeres in February,” Deputy CEO Domingo Aznar said in a statement.

“Our team strives to create unforgettable, elevated experiences, and this new property will provide the highest level of service and sophistication to travelers seeking romance and relaxation,” he added.

Lezama said the hotel group plans further investments in Quintana Roo, including a new development in Puerto Morelos, between Cancún and Playa del Carmen in the Riviera Maya, amounting to US $200 million.

According to Marissa Setién, head of the Costa Mujeres Hotel Association, Isla Mujeres will have 11,000 hotel rooms in the next two years and 25,000 rooms by 2030. There are currently 9,000 hotel rooms on the island.

With reports from Reportur and El Economista

