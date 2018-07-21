Nayarit mango plant will process 2 million tonnes per season

News

The facility will be located on 50 hectares in Tepic industrial park

The state of Nayarit is planning to build a mango processing plant with capacity for processing 2 million tonnes of the fruit per season by 2021.

Initially the project will accept mangoes at the plant in order to prepare them for sale, packing them in compliance with international sanitary requirements and shipped to European and Asian countries.

But a mango pulp processing facility will follow along with drying and freezing facilities.

The state secretary of labor, productivity and economic development explained that the massive plant will be located in the 5 de Mayo agroindustrial park in Tepic.

Sprawling over 50 hectares, the park has the capacity to house 18 fruit producing firms, including producers of avocados as well as mangoes.

“This plant will be able to process 1,500 tonnes per day between the months of March and October every year, or about 2 million tonnes per season. The goal is to have the world’s largest mango processing plant,” said Ernesto Navarro González.

He said there’s enough space available in the industrial park for firms involved in mango handling and shipping to open their own plants.

Navarro said the initiative is expected to attract scientific and technological firms that could contribute by improving mango production and harvesting techniques.

According to official figures, 177,162 tonnes of mango were harvested in Nayarit between March and June. An area of 16,505 hectares is dedicated to growing mangoes, of which 15,912 have been harvested.

Source: El Financiero (sp)