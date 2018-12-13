New self-defense forces surface in Guerrero coastal region

Two new self-defense forces have emerged in two municipalities in the Costa Grande region of Guerrero in response to ongoing violence and insecurity while another may soon be required in a third municipality.

On Monday, a group supported by the Union of Peoples and Organizations of Guerrero (Upoeg) took over security in the municipality of Petatlán by occupying municipal police headquarters and assuming control.

Yesterday, an unrelated self-defense militia force announced itself in nearby El Llano, Tecpan.

“. . . we are prepared to defend ourselves once more from any external threat posed by the presence of criminal groups that have overcome the state government,” it said in a statement.

The state Public Security Secretariat has counted at least eight active criminal organizations operating in the Costa Grande region: the Rodríguez, the Granados, Guardia Guerrerense, Sangre Nueva Guerrerense, the Knights Templar, the Viagras, the Cornudos and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

The state government says there are 23 self-defense groups operating in over 60% of state territory.

Atoyac, meanwhile, has no self-defense force but its municipal police have gone on strike over unpaid salaries.

The officers have also denounced Mayor Yanelly Hernández Martínez for making unauthorized deductions to their salaries and accused the police chief of violating their labor rights.

Source: La Voz de Michoacán (sp)