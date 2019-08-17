United States Ambassador Christopher Landau sent a friendly message to Mexico upon his arrival at the Mexico City airport on Friday.

In a three-minute statement to reporters, Landau said that he has come to Mexico with an “extended hand” and a commitment to resolve differences between the two countries.

“Of course, there are challenges in the bilateral relationship, but they are the kind of challenges you can expect to see in any relationship this close,” he said. “There is a huge amount of synergy that exists in our countries, on every level: economic, cultural, familiar. In my country, you can’t walk for two blocks without seeing a Mexican restaurant like La Michoacana or Cielito Lindo.”

Landau said he plans to visit all parts of Mexico during his posting, and promised to be able to speak Spanish without an accent by the time his service ends.

“I want to learn more about the culture and history of this magnificent country,” he said. “Listen closely to my accent, because I promise that I am going to change it. My ambition is that the day I leave, and I hope that’s a long time from now, that you’ll say, ‘He learned to speak like us.’”

Landau was sworn in as ambassador on August 12, several months after he was appointed by President Donald Trump. Before he took office, Mexico had gone 15 months without a U.S. ambassador since the resignation of Roberta Jacobson in May 2018.

After his statement, Landau said he did not have time to take questions from the press, but promised to speak to reporters after handing in his credentials.

“My message is very simple: my hand is extended, the United States wins when Mexico is prosperous and stable, and Mexico wins when the United States is prosperous and stable,” he said.

Source: Milenio (sp)