No charges filed in case involving presidential candidate

The investigation into a Querétaro businessman accused of money laundering came to an end last September when the federal Attorney General’s Office decided not to proceed.

The case involved 2018 presidential candidate Ricardo Anaya, who denied involvement at the time.

He claimed that the Institutional Revolutionary Party was behind the accusation that Manuel Barreiro Castañeda headed an elaborate money laundering ring that benefited Anaya.

The Attorney General’s Office said in February it had opened an investigation into the case after it received a report in October 2017 about the use of funds from illegal sources.

In September, it decided no criminal charges would be filed against Barreiro.

