No damage reported after 5.7-magnitude quake in Veracruz

A 5.7-magnitude earthquake with an epicenter in Veracruz struck at 8:40 a.m. Thursday, but there were no reports of damage.

The National Seismological Service (SSN) reported that the epicenter of the quake was 14 kilometers north of Isla, a town in the Gulf coast state’s southern region near the border with Oaxaca.

Veracruz Governor Cuitláhuac García said on Twitter that there were no reports of damage in Isla and surrounding areas, and that power plants in the region were functioning normally.

“We’re still monitoring and we urge [citizens] to follow the recommendations of Civil Protection [authorities],” he wrote.

Mexico City’s earthquake alarm system was activated by the quake, which the SSN initially reported was a 6.2-magnitude event. Government helicopters flew over the capital but didn’t detect any damage.

Epicenter of Thursday's quake in Veracruz.

“There has been evacuation of some buildings in accordance with protocols,” Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum tweeted, adding that the Metro, which suspended services to check for damage, had resumed operations.

The temblor, which many Mexico City residents reported not feeling, interrupted President López Obrador's morning press conference at the National Palace. A video showed officials leaving the space where the conference is held as the earthquake alarm sounded, but reporters remained in the room.

López Obrador later said that he had spoken with the governors of Veracruz and Oaxaca and they told him no major damage had been reported.

The SSN also reported a 4.7-magnitude earthquake at 8:54 a.m. with an epicenter 30 kilometers south of Atoyac de Álvarez, Guerrero.

Earthquakes are common in Mexico, which was struck by two powerful temblors 12 days apart in September 2017. The 7.1-magnitude Puebla earthquake on September 19, 2017 and the 8.2-magnitude Chiapas quake on September 7 together claimed the lives of almost 500 people.

