No damage reported after 5.9 earthquake in Oaxaca

Epicenter was near the city of Huajuapan de León

The epicenter of an earthquake measuring 5.9 this morning was in Oaxaca but it was felt as far as Mexico City.

The quake was recorded at 8:31 near Huajuapan de León, 230 kilometers southeast of the capital, the National Seismological Service reported.

There have been no reports of damage.

“As of this moment at the locations where the seismic alert sounded and the earthquake was felt Civil Protection units have not reported any damage,” said national Civil Protection chief Luis Felipe Puente.

In Mexico City, security officials said the flyover protocol had been activated to conduct an aerial inspection to identify damage. Metrobús service was suspended to allow for evacuation of buildings near the system’s routes.

The quake’s epicenter was nine kilometers northwest of Huajuapan, a city of about 45,000 in the north of Oaxaca’s Mixteca region.

