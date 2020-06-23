No damage reported after 7.5-magnitude earthquake in Oaxaca

There have been no reports of casualties or damage after a 7.5-magnitude earthquake today in Oaxaca.

The epicenter was located 23 kilometers south of La Crucecita, a town in the tourist destination of Huatulco, but was felt as far away as Mexico City where the alarms sounded, sending residents into the streets.

The quake occurred 10:29 a.m. CDT. Power outages were reported in the area, and as far west as Puerto Escondido. Electrical service was also affected in parts of México state, the governor reported.

A 5.2 tremor was reported in the same area on Monday.

