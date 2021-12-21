November was the least violent month since President López Obrador took office in December 2018, federal data shows.

There were 2,593 homicides last month, the lowest monthly figure since February 2018.

Security Minister Rosa Icela Rodríguez reported Monday that homicides declined 3.8% in the first 11 months of 2021 compared to the same period of 2020. Month-over-month declines were recorded in each of the past four months.

There was a total of 30,693 homicides between January and November for an average of 92 per day.

Rodríguez said that homicides in Mexico’s 50 most violent municipalities have declined 1.8% since the government ramped up security efforts in late July. Between August and November, there were 4,555 homicides in those municipalities, among which are Tijuana, Ciudad Juárez, León, Acapulco and Guadalajara.

The reduction in homicide numbers also came up at President López Obrador’s morning press conference on Tuesday.

After noting that the murder rate is on the wane, the president declared that Monday wasn’t a bad day because there were only 68 homicides. His boast attracted an avalanche of criticism on social media.

“Mr. [President], there are 300 homicides a year in Spain. Don’t say stupid things. When someday no one in the country is killed, brag then,” said one Twitter user.

“He probably said that because of those 68 homicides none involved [a member of] his ‘distinguished family.’ He’s more removed from reality every day and it’s clear he doesn’t care about the country or its inhabitants,” said another.

Mexico News Daily