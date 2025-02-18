Tuesday, February 18, 2025
Could Los Cabos become Mexico’s next big nude beach?

By MND Staff
Los Cabos, Baja California Sur, was named one of 52 places to travel in 2025 by the New York Times for its culinary and hotel offerings.
Los Cabos could become Mexico’s second nude beach if a proposal by nudist activist Héctor Martínez is approved by the municipal government.  

On Instagram, Martínez posted a video in which he says he submitted a request to the Los Cabos municipal government to allow nudity on the beach. “We want to turn Los Cabos into the next international nude destination,” he said. “The economic potential is huge, and I would like the authorities to be open to this possibility,” he remarked.  

 

According to Ana Gabriela Navarro, head of the municipal tourism office of Los Cabos, Martínez submitted the proposal on Feb. 12. 

The proposal argues that having a nude beach in Los Cabos would draw international tourists that currently choose to visit nude beaches in Spain, France, Croatia and the United States. In addition, the designation would enhance Los Cabos’ image as an inclusive destination. 

“As a department committed to sustainable, inclusive and diverse tourism development in Los Cabos, we keep our doors open to proposals that strengthen the destination,” Navarro said. She added that in this particular case, the proposal requires a comprehensive and multidisciplinary analysis because it is not the exclusive responsibility of her office. 

Oaxaca’s Playa Zipolite, a secluded beach town on the Pacific Coast, is Mexico’s only nude beach. In 2023, it was included in CNN’s list of the 20 best nude beaches in the world. In the proposal, Martínez says having a second nude beach in Los Cabos would increase the destination’s visibility in international media. 

Zipolite became a nude beach in 2016 and is Mexico’s only legally recognized nude beach. Still, there are other beaches where nudism is tolerated despite not being officially recognized as nude beaches. Mexico’s unofficial nudist beaches are the following:

  • Maruata, Michoacán
  • Yerbabuena, Oaxaca 
  • Islas Coronado, Baja California 
  • Playa Sonrisa, Quintana Roo
  • Playa Palmitas, Guerrero
  • Bahía de Matanchén, Nayarit 

With reports from Debate and El Sudcaliforniano

