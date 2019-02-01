Oaxaca accord ends teacher protests; state, union will approach AMLO

Oaxaca Governor Alejandro Murat reached an agreement with striking teachers yesterday, ending four days of protests that affected major thoroughfares in the state capital.

Among demands by teachers affiliated with Section 22 of the CNTE union were the reinstatement of physical education teachers left without employment by the 2013 education reforms and the payment of bonuses and benefits they say they are owed.

The governor told the newspaper Milenio that since several of the CNTE’s grievances could only be addressed by the federal government, he had called upon President López Obrador for help.

“We have agreed to accompany leaders and representatives from Section 22 of the CNTE to Mexico City to formally present their demands. For example, physical education programs disappeared with the implementation of the previous federal government’s education reforms, but the current federal government has the authority to renew them and give these teachers formal positions once more.”

The latest outbreak of CNTE strikes, generally an annual occurrence in Oaxaca, saw protests in different locations around the state, while in the capital teachers erected barricades along main streets and highways.

They also closed the main bus terminal for 12 hours, forcing the ADO bus line to set up a temporary station in the middle of the street. Several departures to central and southern parts of the state were cancelled.

Murat denounced the protesters’ tactics in a video before sitting down for negotiations.

“As Oaxacans, we denounce the violence and the blockades, but we are in favor of building the conditions for a quality education for our children.”

