Search intensifies for Oaxaca activist who fought against gender violence

Missing Oaxaca activist and human rights lawyer Sandra Dominguez posing for a photo in a room with a primitive art painting of butterflies. She is smiling.
Among Sandra Domínguez's accomplishments has been the exposing of Oaxaca politicians and government officials who've engaged in discussions glorifying gender violence or otherwise degrading women. (X)

Nearly two weeks after Oaxaca human rights lawyer Sandra Domínguez went missing, state authorities say they have expanded their search for the feminist activist in response to an appeal from the U.N. Committee on Enforced Disappearances (CED).

Domínguez — a prominent defender of the Mixe Indigenous peoples native to Oaxaca’s eastern highlands — has been missing since Oct. 4. Colleagues say Domínguez regularly received threats related to her work.

Domínguez’s disappearance nearly two weeks ago has prompted video appeals, demonstrations, and an appeal from the U.N.’s Committee on Enforced Disappearances.

Domínguez, herself of Mixe descent, was last seen with her husband, Alexander Hernández, in a town in northeastern Oaxaca. Family members reported their disappearance on Oct. 8.

On Tuesday, the CED issued a statement urging officials to establish a comprehensive search strategy that includes a plan of action and a timeline to be completed by Oct. 29 and that keeps the missing activist’s family members fully informed. 

Shortly thereafter, state authorities announced they had expanded their search into central Oaxaca, on the opposite side of the Sierra Madre mountains from where the couple was last seen. The couple’s car, however, was found in the neighboring state of Veracruz, 68 kilometers east of their last known location. 

The couple’s phones were also detected in Veracruz before going dead.

On Monday, families, friends and colleagues demanded that Domínguez’s activist work in Oaxaca and the threats she received be treated as the primary line of investigation, according to the online news site Animal Político.

As Domínguez had made enemies of state officials in the course of her work, her family and colleagues accused the Oaxaca authorities of initially slow-walking the investigation. 

Three Oaxaca state officials sitting at a conference table. At the center, standing, is Donato Vargas.
Oaxaca’s peace coordinator Donato Vargas, center, whom Dominguez had previously accused of having taken part in a group chat glorifying gender violence, has been named as a person of interest in Domínguez’s disappearance. (X)

Marina Martínez, Sandra’s mother, recorded a video calling on President Claudia Sheinbaum to find her daughter. The San Isidro Huayápam Mixe community sent a proclamation to Oaxaca Governor Salomón Jara, urging him to take a more active role in the investigation.

Joaquín Galvan, a Oaxaca activist and close friend of Domínguez, told the Associated Press that Domínguez often received threats because she handled delicate cases involving either government officials or members of organized crime.

In 2020, Domínguez denounced several state government officials for allegedly participating in misogynist group chats, the AP reported. According to Domínguez, the participants objectified women, often sharing images of Indigenous women along with derogatory comments. 

One official identified as a prime suspect in Domínguez’s disappearance is Oaxaca’s peace coordinator Donato Vargas. Domínguez accused him of participating in a social media chat glorifying gender violence. 

State authorities initially dismissed his involvement in the Domínguez case but now say Vargas is considered a person of interest.

With reports from El Universal, Animal Político, Aristegui Noticias, The Associated Press and El País

