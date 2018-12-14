Oaxaca city tops list of cultural destinations for 2019

Oaxaca city has topped a list of the world’s best cultural destinations for 2019.

Culture Trip, a global start-up operating in travel, media and entertainment, has released its Culture Trip Wishlist, a ranking of 12 destinations travelers shouldn’t miss in 2019 based on search data and global contributor expertise.

“Taking our cultural crown for 2019 is Oaxaca city,” said Culture Trip, for its sensational cuisine, amazing archaeological sites and a rich tradition of handwoven crafts. Culture Trip recommends Oaxaca city’s contemporary art museum, MACO, which “showcases an intriguing curation of Mexican art housed in an impressive old colonial building.”

The capital of the diverse state is described as the birthplace of mezcal. “Unlike spring break favorites Acapulco and Cabo . . . Oaxaca offers a truly authentic experience, from the flavors to the festivals.”

Known as the “land of the seven moles” due to the rich and complex sauces for which its cuisine is famous, this city will fire up visitors’ taste buds as much as their other senses. Locally made ceramics, embroidery and hand-woven rugs are just a few of the handicrafts that can be found.

Historical treasures abound in the city as well, as pre-Columbian times saw Oaxaca ruled from atop Monte Albán and there are well-preserved archaeological elements, including pyramids and ball courts, that deserve a visit. With temperate weather all year round, continued the report, “there is no bad time in 2019 to visit this gem of a city.”

Owen Pritchard, editorial director at Culture Trip, said, “With so many places to explore around the world – and the abundant, if unorganized, streams of inspiration on social media – it’s sometimes hard to decide where to go next. We wanted to see what we could do to help anyone looking for memorable cultural experiences or choosing a destination in 2019.”

The destinations included in the Culture Trip Wishlist – Destinations 2019 were identified as having the biggest growth in interest from the start-up’s millennial audience.

Mexico News Daily