Oaxaca Congress approves same-sex marriage by 25-10

The Oaxaca Congress approved same-sex marriage after a heated debate on Wednesday.

The final vote was 25 in favor and 10 against, which came amid protests for and against by the LGBT community and evangelical Christians.

The bill removes the definition of marriage as a union exclusively between a man and a woman from the state’s Civil Code.

“Marriage is a civil contract celebrated between two people who unite in order to celebrate a life in common, and to provide each other with respect, equality and mutual help,” the Civil Code now reads.

Evangelical pastors and like-minded citizens gathered Wednesday morning to protest the amendment, showing their support for the “original design” of the family, composed of a man and a woman.

The Brotherhood of Evangelical Pastors of the State of Oaxaca (Copaceo) accused the Chamber of Deputies of imposition for promoting and authorizing a law that was not put to public vote, in spite of the fact that they had requested such a vote as early as April 2.

Members of the LGBT community condemned the protest, considering it a type of hate speech. When the law was approved, however, they were jubilant, celebrating in the esplanade of the legislature in San Raymundo Jalpan, south of Oaxaca City.

Source: El Universal (sp)