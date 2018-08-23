Oaxaca police begin drone surveillance pilot project

News

A police officer with one of Oaxaca's new drones.

Security officials in Oaxaca are anticipating a 40% reduction in crime through the deployment of surveillance drones in at least five communities.

Public Security Secretary Raymundo Tuñón said yesterday that surveillance by the unmanned aircraft is intended to halt assaults and kidnapping and identify retail drug traffickers.

They will be used in a pilot project at seven police installations in the city of Oaxaca, two in Tuxtepec and Salina Cruz and one each in Huatulco and Pinotepa Nacional.

The unmanned aerial vehicles will fly over areas where large numbers of people congregate, such as parks, shopping areas, markets and banks.

Tuñón said there is a five to 10-minute response time after the sighting of a crime using a drone. The fifth-generation aircraft are linked to C-4 security command centers.

The state has invested 25,000 pesos (US $1,320) in each one. They can remain airborne for up to an hour and 20 minutes and can operate within a radius of one kilometer.

Source: Milenio (sp)