Oaxaca to go after 1,500 former mayors and other officials for corruption

The anti-corruption unit of the Oaxaca Attorney General’s Office has documented over 3,000 cases of corruption, and more than half were allegedly committed by mayors and other municipal officials.

The anti-corruption prosecutor said his office is ready to file formal complaints against more than 1,500 municipal officials who are believed to have diverted over 2 billion pesos (US $104.2 million).

The announcement follows investigations that took place in recent months, Jorge Iruegas said, adding that he hoped judges would issue arrest warrants promptly.

The only delay in bringing the allegedly corrupt municipal officials to justice, he said, is caused by a limited budget.

Iruegas would like state lawmakers to enact reforms to the anti-corruption system in order to strengthen his office and give it the autonomy to create a new specialized anti-corruption police force.

Source: Milenio (sp)