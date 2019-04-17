Officer applauded for turning in 6,000 pesos left at ATM

Residents of La Paz, Baja California Sur, voiced their approval on social media outlets after a police officer turned in a stack of forgotten banknotes.

Local news sources reported that on Tuesday afternoon, Fidel Cisneros León was using an ATM at a Santander bank in the downtown area of the city when he noticed that a previous user had left behind 6,000 pesos (US $319) in the cash dispenser.

The officer entered the bank and handed over the forgotten money and receipt to bank personnel, who handed him a voucher and promised to find the customer who had lost the money.

The 13-year police veteran said it never crossed his mind to pocket the cash, despite hard economic times. Reading the story, citizens took to social media to congratulate Cisneros on his honesty and professional ethics, calling him a “true police officer, and not one of the gangsters invading the city.”

One commenter called the officer a “man and a true public servant with principles and values.”

“Congratulations,” said another. “Not everyone would be so honest [in that situation].”

It was the second story of integrity in La Paz in less than a month.

A woman returned 40,000 pesos she found in last month the Home Depot parking lot. The story went viral and earned her two bottles of alcohol as a gift from the money’s owner and over 3,000 comments of praise on social media.

She said the moral of the story was that returning something belonging to someone else was not only the right thing to do, but fun as well.

