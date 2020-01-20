In Oaxaca, officials open ‘corruption-free’ road built by the people

President López Obrador inaugurated a new concrete road in Santos Reyes Yucuná, Oaxaca, on Saturday, praising it as a “work of art” built by residents rather than business.

In a ribbon-cutting ceremony on the seven-kilometer stretch of road, the president said that in the past “companies took the money, [then] the rain came and took the road,” suggesting that damage to the new road was unlikely, it being 20 centimeters thick.

Local women were decked out in traditional dresses, colorful ribbons and bright flowers to celebrate the opening of the 30-million-peso (US $1.6-million) project in what statistics show is Mexico’s poorest community.

AMLO, as he is commonly known, said the money was given directly to the community, since “people are rooted in their communities,” adding that the direct investment eliminates the need to migrate, as it reactivates the economy and creates jobs.

“It’s an example for all to follow. It’s possible if there’s honesty. Honesty is the great wealth of the villages of Oaxaca and of many villages in Mexico,” he said.

He promised that all the municipal seats in Oaxaca will have concrete roads.

“You all know how to do it. In the past they said you didn’t have the technical ability, but your ancestors built [the Zapotec and Mixtec cities of] Monte Albán and Mitla. The Mixtecs are the best builders in the whole world . . .” he said.

“This weekend we inaugurate five, there are still 25 to go, consider them inaugurated. They are works of art.”

Transportation Secretary Javier Jiménez Espriú said that another 20 roads will be finished in the next few months.

“The goal is not just to connect populations that were excluded before today, but to create sources of employment,” he said. “Their hands are drawing the new map of Mexico onto their land with love.”

“They are well-made roads free of corruption.”

