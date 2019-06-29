One officer wounded in attack on Guaymas police station

It was a violent day yesterday in Guaymas, Sonora, where a police officer was injured and three people were killed in three separate incidents.

A municipal police station in the Punta Arena neighborhood was attacked by armed civilians who fired over 50 shots at the building.

A 38-year-old police officer was wounded.

The attack came eight days after Guaymas comptroller Daniel Morales Pardini — a former police officer — was murdered along with an aide as they were leaving municipal government headquarters.

At about the same time as the Punta Arena attack, a man was murdered in Nacionalización del Golfo.

In the Linda Vista neighborhood, a man and a woman were murdered. The man was shot and killed but the woman was first struck with a bat before being shot in the head.

No arrests were reported.