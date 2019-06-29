News
The Guaymas police station that was attacked by gunmen.
One officer wounded in attack on Guaymas police station
3 people were killed in other incidents
Published on Saturday, June 29, 2019
It was a violent day yesterday in Guaymas, Sonora, where a police officer was injured and three people were killed in three separate incidents.
A municipal police station in the Punta Arena neighborhood was attacked by armed civilians who fired over 50 shots at the building.
A 38-year-old police officer was wounded.
The attack came eight days after Guaymas comptroller Daniel Morales Pardini — a former police officer — was murdered along with an aide as they were leaving municipal government headquarters.
At about the same time as the Punta Arena attack, a man was murdered in Nacionalización del Golfo.
In the Linda Vista neighborhood, a man and a woman were murdered. The man was shot and killed but the woman was first struck with a bat before being shot in the head.
No arrests were reported.
It looks like you are opening this page from the Facebook App. This article needs to be opened in the browser.
iOS: Tap the three dots in the top right, then tap on "Open in Safari".
Android: Tap the Settings icon (it looks like three horizontal lines), then tap App Settings, then toggle the "Open links externally" setting to On (it should turn from gray to blue).