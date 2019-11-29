One person dead as heavy rains hit northern Mexico

Heavy rains from Cold Front No. 18 have killed one person and flooded dozens of communities in Chihuahua, Sinaloa, Sonora and Baja California.

The death occurred in the municipality of Guadalupe y Calvo, Chihuahua, when a woman was swept away by the current while attempting to cross a flooded stream on Thursday.

Floods, overflowing rivers and landslides forced the evacuation of 150 people in the municipalities of Batopilas, Chínipas and Urique, triggering a request by Chihuahua Civil Protection for an emergency declaration to obtain federal resources.

Sinaloa Governor Quirino Ordaz declared a state of emergency in a number of communities in that state, where 12,000 people were affected by the rains and classes have been canceled in schools in 18 municipalities.

The worst flooding in the state was in Mazatlán, which saw an estimated 91 millimeters of rain during seven hours. Vehicles were swept away by floodwaters and the historic center and many other areas were under water on Thursday morning.

Traffic was stalled on the Mazatlán-Culiacán highway, which was closed on Thursday due to flooding.

Dozens of people in Tijuana, Baja California, were evacuated from their homes, where heavy rains caused landslides and flooding and closed schools.

