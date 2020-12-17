Online retailer Amazon to open distribution center in Yucatán

Amazon will open a new distribution center in the state of Yucatán, its first in the country’s southeastern region.

“Yucatán will have an Amazon logistics center in the municipality of Umán, generating an important economic spillover and competitive, quality jobs,” Yucatán governor Mauricio Vila said on his Twitter account.

“Amazon’s expansion reflects our commitment to clients in Mexico, which is focused on improving the customer experience. Our method of expansion is aligned with the objective of improving our service to clients,” said Diego Méndez de la Luz, Amazon’s director of operations in Mexico. “This expansion will help us better serve our Mexican customers.”

In October, Amazon announced it would invest US $100 million to expand its presence throughout Mexico with the opening of two new fulfillment centers in Apodaca, Nuevo Leon, and in Tlajomulco, Jalisco, as well as a building in México state, and 12 new delivery stations throughout the country.

The investment cost of the Yucatán complex is unknown.

Amazon’s operations in Mexico, which began in 2015, include five fulfillment centers, two support buildings, two sorting centers and 27 delivery stations.

The company is in stiff competition with other e-commerce vendors like Walmart, which in September spent 140 million pesos to open its first logistics center in the country in Mérida, and Mercado Libre, which has a strong presence in Mexico.

Amazon has been working with the Yucatán government to train 284 of the state’s small businesses in effective selling on the online platform.

Sixty percent of the businesses trained came from the food and beverage industry, 25% from the textile sector, and 15% from various other types of businesses, including crafts, cosmetics and cleaning and hygiene products.

Source: Milenio (sp)