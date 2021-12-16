News
Organ donor saves lives of six people in Guerrero

Six patients in need received a Christmas gift 'from the heart'

Published on Thursday, December 16, 2021

A young father’s tragic death gave six people a new lease on life in Acapulco this week, thanks to his decision to be an organ donor.

The 30-year-old, identified only has Ricardo, had said since he was a teenager that he wanted to be an organ donor, his family said.

“I want to give life after my life,” his mother, Rosalinda, recalled him saying.

A father and construction worker, Ricardo also regularly donated blood until a motorcycle accident on December 5 left him with a severe traumatic brain injury.

With few options, the family decided to honor Ricardo’s wishes and gave their approval for the donation of his organs.

“I’m about to say goodbye to my son as a hero, not a fantasy hero but a real hero,” Rosalinda said.

A multidisciplinary team of specialists prepared the organs for transport December 13 at an IMSS hospital in Acapulco. Family, friends, and medical staff gathered to applaud Ricardo’s sacrifice as he went into surgery. His heart, kidneys, liver and corneas were flown out to be transplanted immediately to six other patients in need.

Rosalinda said that she hopes the organ recipients will “take full advantage of the blessing … that they live their lives, that they be happy and find fulfillment; [the gift] is being given from the heart.”

With reports from Milenio

