1,500 Oxxos in Jalisco will serve as safe spaces for threatened women

More than 1,500 Oxxo convenience stores in Jalisco are now Safe Points for women at risk, as part of an initiative to provide safe spaces for women who feel threatened by gender violence.

This collaboration between Oxxo and Jalisco’s government is part of a broader nationwide program dubbed Pulso de Vida (Pulse of Life), which seeks zero tolerance for violence against women.

“I’m very pleased to announce to all women in Jalisco the new agreement that we have signed with Oxxo,” Governor Pablo Lemus said in a video posted on his social media channels. “Starting today [Nov. 13], 1,500 Oxxo stores in the 125 municipalities of Jalisco will be Pulse of Life zones, meaning that if a woman feels at risk or is facing violence, she can be safeguarded at an Oxxo store.”

In the video, Lemus explained that each branch will have an emergency button connected to the C5 Escudo Jalisco command center, allowing staff members — who have been previously trained in the matter — to directly alert authorities for an immediate response.

Lemus said the measure is “innovative nationwide” and emphasized that Oxxo’s extensive presence in Jalisco guarantees effective support and protection coverage.

“Women need to know that if they find themselves in a dangerous situation anywhere in the state of Jalisco, they can seek help at any Oxxo convenience store,” he said. “They can enter the store, approach the staff and say: ‘I am in a risky situation. Please help me.’”

Lemus acknowledged that, despite previous efforts such as the Pulses of Life and Purple Points programs, existing protection mechanisms are insufficient to cover the vast expanse of the city and state. Therefore, integrating the Oxxo convenience store chain into the security network is seen as a crucial measure to fill these gaps and offer a safe haven in virtually any part of Jalisco.

Other states, including Coahuila and Aguascalientes, run a similar collaboration program with Oxxo.

“With its extensive network of branches, Oxxo can act as a pillar in the prevention and care of gender violence, providing a quick and effective response,” Oxxo said in a press release.

Oxxo is part of the FEMSA group, which is also the owner of Coca-Cola’s largest bottling plant in the world. With more than 45 years in the market, the company holds a 70% market share of Mexico’s convenience store industry.

