India-based Oyo has opened 400 hotels in just one year

Indian hotel operator Oyo Hotels has only been in Mexico for a year and has already opened over 400 hotels in the country.

The proliferation of openings is a record for the hotel sector in Mexico, as no other company has inaugurated as many establishments in such a short period of time.

The company arrived in February of 2019, focusing on mobile, internet-savvy young adults, and now operates in more than 40 cities across the country, including Mexico City, Puebla, Guadalajara, Monterrey and Mérida.

“Our priority is to become the most recognized hotel chain [in the country], with a unique focus on quality,” said Oyo Hotels Mexico general manager Francisco Sordo in a press release.

Oyo Hotels operates in India, China, the United States, Southeast Asia and Japan, and is looking forward to its future in Mexico.

“In a short time we increased our presence with 400 hotels in more than 40 cities in Mexico and over 10,000 rooms in the country,” said Oyo Hotels chief operations officer Abhinav Sinha.

“Our mission is to improve the quality of the properties and allow travelers to have a great experience,” he added.

Sinha said that the initial results of the Indian startup’s first push into Mexico “give us the confidence to stay committed to Mexico and grow the brand further in 2020.”

