Pacific coast’s first tropical storm has formed off Colima

Over one month into the hurricane season, the Pacific coast has its first named tropical storm, Alvin.

A tropical depression gained strength off the coast of Colima Wednesday night, and although it is moving away from the coast, it is expected to bring some rain to western states.

The United States National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported that Alvin was located 855 kilometers south-southwest of the southern tip of Baja California Sur at 10:00am CDT and moving west-northwest.

It is expected to deliver strong and intense isolated storms to parts of the states of Jalisco, Colima and Michoacán.

There are no further hazards affecting land, the NHC said.

Mexico News Daily