Big Pacific swell causes minor flooding in Acapulco

A big swell on Mexico’s Pacific coast caused minor flooding in Acapulco, Guerrero, yesterday afternoon.

The state Civil Protection office said sea water flooded El Morro beach and in a matter of minutes poured on to Juan de la Cosa street, between the Emporio and Playa Suites hotels in the city’s Golden zone.

Municipal police and firefighters responded and assisted residents and employees of the nearby hotels to remove at least five vehicles from the flooded area. No losses or damages were reported.

The swell — mar de fondo in Spanish — has been impacting Acapulco and other areas of the Pacific coast for the last few days, particularly at Santa Lucía bay.

Civil Protection warned that conditions will remain unchanged at least through today.